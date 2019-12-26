BOISE — Boise police officers are looking for two men after Boise High School’s new gym doors suffered more than $1,000 in damage.
The incident is believed to have occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Video surveillance cameras captured footage of two men in their 20s, one of whom can be seen kicking one of the gym doors, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information about them or the incident to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.