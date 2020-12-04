BOISE — Idaho State Police are asking for help from the public in finding more information about the Thursday afternoon crash of a truck reported stolen just east of Lucky Peak Dam.
The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m., when witnesses said they saw the pickup tumble down a steep embankment off Highway 21, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. All told, the truck went 800 feet off the road. However, when first responders arrived, they found the truck unoccupied; the driver had fled, according to the release.
Police later discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Police ask anyone who saw the crash or who might know more about it to call Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-846-7550.