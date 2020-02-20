BOISE — Police are looking for a man they believe stole purses on three occasions this month and last month at two Boise Bench retail stores.
In each of those cases, the suspect approached the victim’s shopping cart when they weren’t looking, and took the purse, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. After reviewing surveillance camera footage officers believe the same person committed all three thefts.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall, light-skinned male with brown hair. Officers believe he got into the passenger seat of a silver sedan after the thefts, most likely a Lexus IS 250, or a similar model.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.