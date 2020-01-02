CALDWELL — Police are still looking for the driver they say early Wednesday morning struck a pedestrian in Caldwell, then fled the scene.
The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Painter Avenue and Simplot Boulevard, which becomes Highway 19, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Two adults were walking north across Simplot Boulevard when a vehicle, traveling west, struck one of them, police believe. Troopers say the driver didn’t stop after the crash, and believe the vehicle to be a Kia or Hyundai passenger car. They believe the vehicle will be missing its passenger-side headlight, according to the release.
First responders took the injured pedestrian to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-846-7550.