BOISE — Boise police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe may be connected to multiple reports of lewd conduct reported earlier this month.
The vehicle officers are searching for is a white Chevrolet Lumina with Ada County plates, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Officers believe the driver of the vehicle may be connected to multiple incidents of lewd conduct reported Saturday near the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway Avenue.
Anyone who may have had contact with the driver can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-267.