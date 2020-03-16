BOISE — Authorities believe they know the identity of a body they found in the Boise foothills Sunday, but they are not ready to release the name.
Officers at about 1:15 p.m. responded to the call, from the area of North 36th Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The body was found in a remote area, about a mile and a half north of a nearby golf course.
While a “tentative identification” has been made, according to the release, the Ada County Coroner’s Office will be releasing more information later on. At this time, there are no signs of foul play, according to the release.