MOSCOW — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.

So many students had left the scenic tree-lined campus in Moscow by Tuesday that university officials said a candlelight vigil scheduled for the next day would instead be held after the Thanksgiving break.

Officers patrol an apartment complex south of campus where four deceased University of Idaho students were found by local authorities on Monday in Moscow, Idaho. The Moscow Police Department has labeled the deaths as “homicides” but maintains there is not an active risk to the community.
Candles and flowers are left at a make-shift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow on Tuesday. Police discovered the bodies of the four students at home near campus on Sunday and said the killer or killers used a knife or bladed weapon in the targeted attack.
Officers investigate the deaths of four University of Idaho students at an apartment complex south of campus on Monday in Moscow.

