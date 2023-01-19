Caldwell brown pride/white power

Students and community members held a peaceful protest Tuesday night at Caldwell High School after a student was told she could not wear a sweatshirt that said "brown pride" on it. Thursday morning, "white power" was spray-painted on the outside of the school. 

Originally published Jan. 19 on KTVB.COM.

CALDWELL — Students at Caldwell High School chanted, “B-P Brown Pride!” after a "brown pride" hoodie was the center of controversy at Caldwell High School on Tuesday morning.

