BOISE — Police are still investigating what they believe was a case of arson after firefighters on Tuesday extinguished a fire in an abandoned building on the Boise Bench.
The Boise fire and police departments responded to the fire just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Latah and Alpine streets, according to Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department. The burning building wasn’t in use, and it wasn’t connected to gas or power. Firefighters put the blaze out without much trouble, but they were able to determine it was likely human-caused, according to Williams. Additionally, a young white man, wearing all black, was seen running from the back of the building to a nearby apartment complex just before the fire started.
The investigation into the fire is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.