MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting early Thursday morning on Interstate 84.
The shooting occurred at about 12:30 a.m., near the Ten Mile Road exit according to a news release from the agency. Police believe a person in a small gray car with heavily tinted windows shot at another vehicle, and they also believe there were other vehicles nearby when the reported shooting occurred.
Anyone with more information about the incident can call the Idaho State Police at 208-846-7500.