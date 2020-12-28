NAMPA — Nampa Police are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man.
At 12:47 a.m. on Dec. 27, Nampa police officers responded to a call about a stabbing and discovered a 28-year-old man lying dead in the road with multiple stab wounds. Investigators are currently questioning individuals who were present during the incident, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.
Another man was suffered significant injuries during the fight and was transported to a local hospital. Police said his injuries were not life threatening.