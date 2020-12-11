BOISE — Boise police are investigating a Friday morning crash in central Boise that left one person dead.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cole and Overland roads, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Officers believe the driver of a sedan was pulling out of a parking lot on the north side of Overland Road when a vehicle — headed west on Overland Road — struck the vehicle. Although first responders rushed the sedan driver to the hospital, the person died of the injuries sustained.
Anyone who saw the crash but hasn’t talked with police can call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.