Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the death of a fly fisherman they believe drowned in the Boise River on Saturday morning.
Deputies received the call about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the office. Deputies believe the man had been fly fishing near the Granite Creek area of Elmore County. When rescue units arrived, they found the man, who has not been publicly identified, was already dead, according to the post.
“It appears that the cause of death was from drowning,” according to the post. “Due to the steep terrain and current of the river, members from the Elmore County Search and Rescue and Rope Rescue team responded to the area. They were able to assist in getting the male off of the shore and up the steep terrain.”
The man’s death remains under investigation, according to the post.