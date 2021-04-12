MERIDIAN — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday.
Officers with the Meridian Police Department were dispatched to Wahooz Family Fun Zone on Saturday at about 6:25 p.m. for a possible stabbing, and upon arrival determined that a 14-year-old victim was stabbed by an unknown male suspect, the department said in a news release.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Meridian Police.
The suspect was wearing a black shirt and fled the scene in a black BMW with 2C plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Police Department by calling 208-846-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-2677.