KUNA — Police in Kuna are investigating a suspicious message they believe an adult sent a 10-year-old girl through social media.
The girl earlier this received the unsolicited message on TikTok, a video-sharing app used to create short clips, according to a blog post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s web site. The message came from a person claiming to be an adult man, according to the blog post, and he said he was looking for a “sugar baby.” He promised he would “spoil her with gifts and a weekly allowance” if she would share her parents’ ATM and bank card information, according to the post.
The girl traded a few messages with the man before she told her parents, who contacted police earlier in March.
It’s not unusual for adults to reach out to children over social media with questionable messages, according to the post. The problem is, the person sending the message could be hundreds of miles away, making it difficult for police to find them.
“They also seem to be able to identify kids and other vulnerable people by analyzing content posted to those sites,” according to the post.
The post recommends children:
- set their social media accounts on a private setting
- interact only with people they know
- delete messages from people they don’t, especially if those people are adults who seem to be asking for something