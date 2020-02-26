ONTARIO, ORE. — Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say robbed a bank in Boise on Monday.
After receiving multiple tips from the public, officers identified the suspect from Monday’s alleged robbery as Jeffrey Marrese, 57, of Ontario, according to a Boise Police Department news release. With the help of law enforcement officials in Oregon, police arrested Marrese at an Ontario motel. He is currently in the Malheur County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho.
Police say on Monday Marrese walked into a bank in the 1100 block of Vista Avenue and demanded money; he left with an undisclosed amount, according to a prior news release from the department. Although police searched the area on Monday, they did not find Marrese.
A judge in Ada County issued the warrant for his arrest Wednesday. Marrese will be extradited back to Idaho, according to the release.