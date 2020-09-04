EAGLE — Police are continuing their search for a missing Eagle 2-year-old Friday, and now they’re searching nearby homes for the boy.
Rory Pope was last seen on Wednesday afternoon, in the area of West Nordic Drive in Eagle, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a lime-green shirt and has blond curly hair. By Wednesday evening, crews were searching ponds in the area. Police resumed those efforts Thursday morning, using sonar to scan the lake.
As of Friday morning, though, police are continuing the search “with an emphasis on searching the exterior and interior of dozens of homes surrounding the residence on N. Arena Ave. where Rory was last seen,” the Ada County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 9:30 a.m.
“Detectives and officers have interviewed residents and searched the area where Rory Pope was last seen for the last two days, so today’s voluntary house searches are more intensive an thorough physical searches of the properties, with teams of officers,” according to a subsequent tweet from the office.
The office has asked anyone with information about Rory’s whereabouts to call 911.