Eagle — Police in Eagle identified a suspect in a series of car and home burglaries in neighborhoods along the Greenbelt that took place earlier this year and are asking for help identifying a purse.
The Eagle Police Department is asking if area residents recognize an L.L. Bean purse that was located in the Garden City home of Jacob B. Otteson, 25, who is charged with multiple felony counts of burglary, grand theft and malicious injury to property in connection with three vehicle break-ins, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Otteson was arrested in late March is the suspect in several other car and home burglaries in Eagle and Boise, and additional charges are pending, Eagle Police wrote. He is being held at the Ada County Jail and is not eligible for bond, as he is on an Idaho Department of Correction hold, they said.
“At this point, he is charged with one vehicle burglary in Merrill Park and two others in the City of Boise. Otteson is accused of stealing a purse, several guitar pedals, and a handgun during those burglaries,” wrote Eagle Police.
Eagle Police Department detectives were able to recover several items reported stolen during those incidents but haven’t been able to determine the owner of the L.L. Bean purse, the department said, adding that evidence suggests the purse was stolen during a burglary.
“It is possible the owner of the purse suspects it was lost, not stolen,” Eagle Police wrote.
Since late fall, thieves have broken into garages in nearby homes, stealing bikes and wallets from cars, said the department.
Eagle Police detectives have identified 11 different burglaries in Eagle since late 2020 that were likely done by the same person or group of people at homes and businesses in the neighborhoods along Eagle Road and state Highway 44, police said, adding that some homes were broken into near Merrill Park.
The police department said that homes under construction were burglarized and tools were taken; three locked cars in parking lots of businesses or at Reid Merrill park were broken into after a suspect smashed windows; and in one instance, a mountain bike was stolen by leaving the locked front wheel behind on a bike rack.
Some of the thefts happened during the day and some happened at night, according to police.
Anyone who recognized the purse or has additional information about the burglaries, as well as any additional burglaries, is asked to contact Detective Tom McEachern at 208-577-3770 or tmceachern@adacounty.id.gov.