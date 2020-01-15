POCATELLO — The Idaho State Police have identified the Pocatello man and woman arrested after troopers say the two stole a car with children inside Saturday night.
Raymond Aguirre, 24, and Bobbie Jo Torres, 29, were charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of grand theft each as a result of the incident.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the pair were in a 2015 Dodge Dart that slid off the road not long after 8:30 p.m. that night on Interstate 15 near Pocatello.
A man driving a red 2006 Pontiac G6 stopped and got out of the car to help them, according to an affidavit of probable cause for Torres’ arrest.
Troopers say Aguirre and Torres took advantage of the moment to steal the Pontiac and drive away. The man’s two daughters — one 11 years old, the other 12 years old — were in the car when the pair stole it, according to the affidavit.
The girls later told police the two offered them $100 and promised not to hurt them, according to the affidavit.
About 30 minutes after that, police found the unoccupied Pontiac at an apartment registered to Aguirre on Dolbeer Street in Pocatello. Police found Aguirre and Torres inside the apartment and arrested them.
Police later found the girls at their grandmother’s house in Pocatello, according to the affidavit. The girls had walked from Aguirre's apartment to their grandmother's nearby house, according to the affidavit.
Both Torres and Aguirre are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 27 for a preliminary hearing.