NAMPA — Police late Monday afternoon identified the man Nampa police officers shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday.
Leonel Salinas, 34, of Nampa died at the scene of the traffic stop despite receiving medical aid, according to the Caldwell Police Department, which is leading the investigation of the shooting. Three Nampa police officers were on scene.
The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday in the area of 11th Avenue North and Second Street North.
While police conducted a traffic stop, one of the officers sustained a stab wound to the face from Salinas, prompting a second officer to shoot him, the Nampa Police Department said in a news release Friday. No information was given as to why the man was stopped or what prompted the alleged stabbing.
The officer who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to recover; his current condition is unknown.
Nampa police issued a second news release Friday evening due to “the overwhelming support received by the public and concern for the officer,” and partially detailed the alleged events leading to the man’s shooting death.
The Caldwell Police Department is leading the investigation overseen by the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force.
The Nampa officer who shot and killed Salinas has two years of experience as a police officer, Caldwell police said in a news release Monday. The officer who was stabbed has six years of experience, and the third officer has 17 years of experience.
Nampa police declined comment on the ongoing investigation and deferred to the neighboring department for updates.