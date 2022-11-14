Moscow image 1.jpg

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus.

 Zach Wilkinson / Courtesy of Lewiston Tribune

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MOSCOW — Police have identified four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near the Moscow campus on Sunday.

The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and on Monday identified the victims as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum.

Moscow image 2.jpg

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday at an apartment complex south of the campus in Moscow. Here, officers investigate the scene.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.

Recommended for you

Load comments