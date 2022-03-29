An Idaho man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Salt Lake City Police officers Saturday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to downtown Salt Lake City at 5:47 p.m. after 38-year-old Matthew Cieslak attempted to carjack a vehicle. That driver got away, officials said, but Cieslak successfully carjacked another driver at gunpoint a short time later.
Officers spotted the suspect inside the stolen car and tried to pull him over, but Cieslak kept driving, according to the department.
The suspect ended up in the area of South Orange Street, according to police, where he exchanged gunfire with two Salt Lake City Police officers. Cieslak died at the scene.
"Tonight, two of our officers found themselves facing great danger as they protected our community. I am grateful for their heroic actions," SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a statement. "Our police officers reacted quickly and professionally to a public safety threat. Their actions demonstrated great courage and likely prevented any further injuries or violence in our community."
The officers and the carjacking victims were not hurt. Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The department identified Cieslak on Monday, adding that he was from Idaho, but did not release what town he was from. A department spokesperson told the Idaho Press on Tuesday that "we have released as much as we're going to release at this moment."
An online obituary for a 38-year-old named Matthew Cieslak who died Saturday lists a viewing scheduled for Thursday at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck — a small town immediately north of Pocatello in Southeast Idaho. It also lists a funeral service scheduled for Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Inkom — a small town about 15 miles south of Pocatello.