Merdian Police/Fire precinct groundbreak

Meridian Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea speaks with members of the media after a groundbreaking event for a new Meridian Police/Fire Department precinct, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Members of the Meridian City Council, city budget analysts and department heads met Thursday to discuss and workshop the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. Department heads, including both the police and fire chiefs, presented their requests in an effort to hire new staff and purchase capital.

Meridian Police Department Chief Tracy Basterrechea requested approximately $1.9 million to go toward new equipment and officers.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

Load comments