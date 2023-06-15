Members of the Meridian City Council, city budget analysts and department heads met Thursday to discuss and workshop the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. Department heads, including both the police and fire chiefs, presented their requests in an effort to hire new staff and purchase capital.
Meridian Police Department Chief Tracy Basterrechea requested approximately $1.9 million to go toward new equipment and officers.
Basterrechea said about $15,000 would go toward an internet cloud storage system. He stated it would be mainly used in cases of internet crimes against children so the department wouldn’t have to rely on physical storage systems that could be misplaced or get out into the public.
The police department would put $129,850 toward community service officer trucks, $429,080 toward four new patrol vehicles, $42,000 toward a police training lieutenant vehicle and just under $1.1 million for six officers and three vehicles.
Basterrechea said the four patrol vehicles would help bring up the officer-to-vehicle ratio that went down last year after the department made a push to increase its school resource officerpresence at West Ada’s elementary schools. He said the department’s focus is to increase patrol presence as the city continues to experience an influx of growth.
Also as part of the request, $16,000 would go toward a new drone to document critical incidents or serious accidents. The department also asked for $20,000 to purchase speed signs that would capture the speed and noise level of cars passing by. Basterrechea said this data would be used to determine which areas needed additional patrol presence. This was met with jokes by councilmembers about putting the signs on Eagle Road.
Finally, $81,443 would go toward hiring an additional records clerk to help process public records requests. Basterrechea said MPD receives more public records requests than all other city departments combined.
Meridian Fire Department Chief Kris Blume had one request in his presentation: $2.5 millionfor two new fire trucks.
Blume said the new engines will replace two of MFD’s engines that are timing out. One is already over its recommended use time and the other is going to be in two years. Blume said by adding both engines this year, the department hoped to have one of its engines as part of a “reserve fleet” in case they have a vehicle break down. Blume said currently the department doesn’t have any extra vehicles if that situation were to occur.
The price tag on the engines caused some city council members to balk. But Division Chief of Logistics Justin Winkler explained that the large number largely came due to increased costs from the manufacturer. He said the cost also factored in a $593,200 operating cost that would go toward fitting the truck with all its equipment, such as fire hoses.
Winkler said the department is trying to make each truck “turnkey” so firefighters don’t have to strip the equipment off of trucks when they transfer vehicles because the process of striping and reloading onto another truck can take an hour.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.