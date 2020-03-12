NAMPA — Police on Tuesday night arrested a Nampa man they say punched another man in the face last month e in a Boise parking lot.
Officers found Mario Ramirez, 21, as he was leaving his home, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, a felony. According to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository, he’s also charged with battery and assault by attempting to commit a violent injury, both of which are misdemeanors. He will be extradited to Ada County, according to the release. His arrest warrant specified a $500,000 bond.
The Boise Police Department on March 6 first released information to the public about the suspected battery, which occurred Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Milwaukee Street. According to that first release, the suspect — later identified as Ramirez — approached two people who did not know him, threw beer on them, and punched one man in the face. The department asked the public for help in identifying Ramirez. Then, on Monday, the department issued another release, asking for help in identifying a possible witness to the incident.
According to Thursday's release, officers received "numerous tips" from the public helping them to identify Ramirez.
He does not yet have a court date set, according to the repository.