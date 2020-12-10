NAMPA — A convicted sex offender was arrested Wednesday after Nampa police say they found him in a vehicle with an unclothed teenage girl.
Troy Groene, 45, of Nampa, is charged with sexual battery of a minor age 16 or 17 years old. He was booked on a $250,000 bond in the Canyon County Jail, where he remains as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Police said officers found Groene with the teen, whose age hasn't been released, near East Franklin and Star roads in Nampa at about 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
The 45-year-old previously was convicted in Ada County of the same offense in May 2006.
Groene was arraigned on the new charge Thursday. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said they believe Groene may have additional juvenile or young female victims, who were possibly employed by him at his business, Wildside Wraps. Officers ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 208-468-5623 or Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2. Tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677) or 343COPS.com.