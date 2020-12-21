NAMPA — Limited details have been released about the Friday shooting in Nampa that resulted in a man's death and an officer being sent to the hospital.
The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of 11th Avenue North and Second Street North, according to a news release issued by Nampa Police Department later that afternoon.
The agency said while police conducted a traffic stop, one of the officers sustained a stab wound to the face by the now deceased man, prompting a second officer to shoot him. No information was given as to why the man was stopped or what prompted the alleged stabbing.
The man, whose name or age hasn't been released publicly, received medical aid but died at the scene, police said. The officer who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to recover; however, his current condition is unknown.
Nampa police issued a second news release Friday evening due to "the overwhelming support received by the public and concern for the officer," and partially detailed the alleged events leading to the man's shooting death.
No additional details have since been released by the agency or the Caldwell Police Department, which is leading the investigation overseen by the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force.
Caldwell Lt. Joey Hoadley said Police Chief Frank Wyant was expected to provide an update sometime Monday afternoon. Nampa police declined comment on the ongoing investigation, and deferred to the neighboring department for updates.