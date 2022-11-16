Crime is down overall in Boise, according to a presentation at Tuesday's work session by Interim Police Chief Ron Winegar.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the area is a safe community and pushed back slightly against widespread discussion nationally about rising crime.
“Despite the national narratives that we’re seeing, the community here in Boise is doing things differently,” McLean said. “Of course we aren’t without challenges and some of that is in the need to invest in our police department to ensure we have enough folks that can help prevent crime, keep us safe, in that Boise way, as our city continues to grow.”
The presentation came as the state is reeling from the reported deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow over the weekend.
Property crime fell from 17.5 per 1,000 citizens in 2020 to 13.8 per 1,000 citizens in 2021, according to the presentation. Violent crime remained flat from 2020 to 2021 at 2.6 per 1,000 citizens.
Winegar also shared Group A crime totals through the third quarter of each year. Group A crimes are the most serious crimes with a common definition that are tracked nationwide.
Through the third quarter of 2022, murder was unchanged; rape, robbery, theft, arson and aggravated assault were down compared to the same time frame in 2021.
Results were more mixed for other crimes. Intimidation and stalking along with extortion and blackmail increased from the first three quarters of 2021 to the first three quarters of 2022.
However, crimes like kidnapping, animal cruelty, vandalism and human trafficking were down.
Councilmember Patrick Bageant asked Winegar about trends in the types of crimes.
“Are we getting more sophisticated retail theft or financial fraud and less assault and battery?” Bageant said. “Is there something that we as the policy maker, council-type people need to know about the trends in the misdeeds in the community as we grow and change?”
Winegar said traveling fraud crews are becoming more sophisticated and organized and that catalytic converter thefts are trending up.
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise not just in the region but nationally as well, the Idaho Press previously reported. Earlier this year, representatives from the Boise and Nampa police departments, as well as the Ada and Canyon county sheriff’s offices, told the Idaho Press they had all seen upticks in the crime over the past year.
Winegar anticipated that more adoption of electric vehicles would change the types of crimes, such as stealing the batteries of electric vehicles.
“There’s always an entrepreneurial criminal willing to meet the need,” Winegar said. “We expect to see shifts and changes in those particular types of property crimes.”
The violent crime rate per 1,000 citizens in Boise has been below 3 per 1,000 since 2007, according to crime statistics posted on the city’s website.
Boise’s property crime rate has been below 30 per 1,000 people since the same year, 2007.
However, both violent and property crime inched upward from 2019 to 2020, but both increased by less than .2 per 1,000.
Overall, Idaho’s crime rate fell from 2019 to 2020, continuing a four-year trend, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“We are experiencing historically low crime rates both in Idaho and everywhere else,” Boise State University Professor of Criminal Justice Cody Jorgensen said last year. “Crime hasn’t been this low since the 1960s.”