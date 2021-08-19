Originally published Aug. 19 on KTVB.COM.
NAMPA — Three teenagers in a stolen car were arrested following a brief police chase that led to a temporary lockdown of Columbia High School on Thursday.
Nikilas S. Knapp, 18, of Boise, and Yisreal Verduzco, 18, of Nampa, both passengers in the stolen vehicle, were charged with one felony count of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy from Nampa, was arrested and placed in the custody of the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell. He faces three felony charges, including possession of stolen property, eluding a police officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer.
A fourth teenager exited the vehicle during the traffic stop and fled on foot. They had yet to be located as of Thursday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police.
At 10:32 a.m., a citizen called Idaho State Police dispatchers saying he was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in Canyon County and witnessed his own car drive past him. The man told dispatchers he'd recently reported the vehicle stolen out of Ada County.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., a state trooper spotted the vehicle, a Honda Civic, on eastbound Interstate 84 near Meridian Road. The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued driving. The officer continued to follow the vehicle and as the stolen Honda approached a school zone on the 300 block of South Happy Valley Road in Nampa, the officer performed a PIT maneuver that pushed the Honda into a field on the east side of the road.
Once the vehicle stopped, all four occupants of the stolen Honda ran. The driver was immediately taken into custody, as were two of the passengers.
Columbia High School, which is located in the 300 block of South Happy Valley Road, was placed on lockdown following the traffic stop. Nampa School District public information officer Kathleen Tuck said when there is a police action near any of the district's schools, school officials work with police and institute lockdown protocol as a precaution. Tuck also said lockdown drills are regular practices, similar to fire drills and hall checks.
The school was out of lockdown and in hall check, which means people are still not allowed to enter the building until Idaho State Police give the "all-clear," but students can move around, shortly before noon, Tuck said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
