BOISE — Police say a Wednesday afternoon crash in Boise involved a police car and sent one person to the hospital.
The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road, according to Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department.
The officer saw another driver commit a traffic violation and had turned on the police car’s lights, according to Williams. The officer then made a turn across traffic and an oncoming vehicle didn’t have time to stop, Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
While first responders took the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries, the officer was uninjured.
To avoid a conflict of interest, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, according to Williams.