...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Caldwell police officers responded to the report of a shooting at a residence on Danville Street in Caldwell just before sunrise Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 59-year-old female resident of the house shot once in the chest, according to a press release from the city of Caldwell. Steven J. Smith, a 53-year-old male who is also a resident of the house, allegedly told the 911 dispatcher that he had shot the female accidentally. The female was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene, per the release.
Caldwell police said there is no indication that anyone else was involved in this incident. The male suspect is in police custody and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Smith has been charged with second-degree murder.
Smith hung two Nazi flags in front of his house and covered a van in his driveway with paper with the painted words "HOAs are Nazis" and "don't buy CBH homes."
At the time, a man identifying himself as the home's resident and going by the name "Dave" called into the Nate Shelman Show, a local talk radio show.
“Let me tell you what started this off,” he told Shelman. “I kept getting notices for stupid things that I didn’t do, or that I thought they were exaggerating on, from the HOA.”
"Dave" said he noticed a neighbor with a trailer in front of their home had not received a letter from the HOA. In response, he put an "ugly couch" on the patio area in front of his house and immediately received two HOA complaints.
“I am not a bad guy,” "Dave" said on the radio show. “I just did something I shouldn’t have, according to some people’s beliefs. ... The flags aren't illegal."
Caldwell detectives are continuing the homicide investigation assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab team. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.