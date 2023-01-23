Surveillance footage captured people spray-painting "white power" on the outside of Caldwell High School early Thursday morning. Detectives no longer believe it was a hate crime, but a diversion tactic used by a Caldwell street gang.
City of Caldwell
The racially charged message that was spray-painted on the outside of Caldwell High School is no longer being considered a hate crime.
"White power" was spray-painted onto the building around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, police said. The vandalism occurred less than two days after a group of students and community members held a peaceful protest outside the school because a student was told she couldn't wear a sweatshirt with the words "brown pride" on it at school.
Caldwell High School Principal Anita Wilson told KTVB the student's sweatshirt violated the school district's dress code and that "‘brown pride’ is associated with gangs."
Detectives with the Caldwell Police Department believe the vandalism was not "motivated by hate but rather an act of intimidation between two rival Hispanic criminal street gangs from Caldwell."
"Detectives believe that the 'white power' tagging was a diversion tactic used by the gang to avoid law enforcement detection and was possibly done to exploit the recent protest at Caldwell High School," a city of Caldwell press release said. "It is common for gang members to vandalize property in their attempt to create fear and intimidation within the community."
Investigators believe eight people are responsible for the vandalism, arriving at the school in two vehicles: a white four-door passenger car and a dark-colored truck or SUV.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.