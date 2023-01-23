Support Local Journalism


The racially charged message that was spray-painted on the outside of Caldwell High School is no longer being considered a hate crime. 

"White power" was spray-painted onto the building around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, police said. The vandalism occurred less than two days after a group of students and community members held a peaceful protest outside the school because a student was told she couldn't wear a sweatshirt with the words "brown pride" on it at school. 

