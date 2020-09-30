The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe to be an assault on an elderly couple on the Greenbelt.
Eagle Police on Tuesday identified and interviewed a suspect in connection with the assault, which occurred earlier that day behind Merrill Park, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Police believe a dispute occurred when the elderly couple asked the man to leash his dog. Deputies believe he threw an 83-year-old man down an embankment, and shoved a 72-year-old woman to the ground, according to the tweet.