Dash Phillips

Thirteen-year-old Dash Phillips, of Meridian, was last seen Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy of Meridian Police Department

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


UPDATE: Dash was located safely Wednesday morning, the Meridian Police Department confirmed.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original story:

MERIDIAN — Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a teenager who was last seen after being dropped off at school.

Dash Phillips, a 13-year-old boy from Meridian, was last seen at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday when he was dropped off at school near East McMillan Road and North Meridian Road.

There has been no indication that the teen is endangered, Meridian Police Department Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston said.

The department is actively looking into a runaway report and will notify the public if there are any changes.

Dash is described to be around 5-foot-2 with red hair and blue eyes. Facebook posts from family indicate he was wearing a white hoodie, grey cut off shorts, white Nike shoes and backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments