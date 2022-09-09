Moscow police car

MOSCOW — Moscow Police arrested an 18-year-old University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.

Will Schimmelman was booked into Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. His first court appearance was Thursday morning.

Originally published Sept. 9 in the Lewiston Tribune.

