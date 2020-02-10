MERIDIAN — Police have arrested a Meridian man who they say attacked a woman on Saturday, choking her to unconsciousness.
Blake Emerson, 21, was booked into the Ada County Jail at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the jail’s website. Police had been looking for him since the day before, when they responded to the 4000 block of North White Cap Lane on report of a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. When officers arrived, they spoke with a 20-year-old woman who said Emerson arrived uninvited, broke her phone, and choked her unconscious.
Police believed Emerson may have been in the 60th block of East State Street, but also said he may be in Nampa as well. He was, however, spotted as the passenger in a vehicle driving north on Eagle Road. Police pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue, according to the release. Police arrested Emerson without further incident.
He was booked into the jail on one count of attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic battery in the presence of a child and malicious injury to property, which are both misdemeanors.