...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Owyhee
County through 245 PM MDT...
At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Murphy, or 32 miles south of Nampa, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Toy Pass around 240 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Caldwell police arrested an armed man Monday at the Caldwell Walmart Neighborhood Market after a three-hour standoff.
The man, 34-year-old Cody Burnett, has been convicted of prior felonies and was wanted in connection to an earlier report of vandalization that day, according to a press release.
Caldwell officers first responded at 1:20 p.m. Monday to a dispute between two people who knew each other in the 4900 block of Pioneer Avenue. A suspect vandalized a home and had left before officers arrived, but they received information that indicated the suspect was Burnett, who may have been armed with a handgun, the release said.
At 2 p.m., a Walmart employee reported a suspicious man in the restroom who refused to come out. Offers responded and recognized Burnett. The Walmart was evacuated and Pioneer Federal Credit Union provided shelter during the incident, the release said.
A crisis negotiation team comprising members of Caldwell Police, Nampa Police and Ada County Sheriff's Office responded. After negotiations, Burnett agreed to surrender to officers for arrest at 5 p.m.
Burnett faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and malicious injury to property, the release said. He was booked into Canyon County Jail at 8:20 p.m. with the additional charges of grand theft by possession of stolen gun, resisting and obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, according to the jail roster.
“I am very proud of the swift, professional response that directly led to the safe apprehension of this violent suspect surrendering without incident," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. "It is incidents like this that solidify the professionalism our officers display on a daily basis."