NAMPA — The man accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle Friday and crashing into a Boise house, leading two schools to go into shelter-in-place mode, was arrested Saturday.
Officers believe Tommy Nash, 45, of Middleton stole the vehicle from Nampa Thursday, according to a Boise Police Department news release. When a Garden City police officer caught sight of the vehicle on Friday morning on Glenwood Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop, police say Nash sped away. He’s accused of crashing the vehicle into a residence in the 7700 block of Bridlewood Circle, then fleeing on foot. According to the release, there were no known injuries as a result of the crash.
While police searched the area — and two nearby schools, Capital High and Valley View Elementary, went into shelter in place mode as a precaution — officers didn’t find Nash that day.
Police released the suspect's description to the public, including to the Organized Retail Crime Association of Idaho; a loss prevention officer in Nampa on Saturday reported Nash as matching that description, according to the release.
Nampa police officers arrested Nash without incident, and he was booked into the Canyon County Jail on an Ada County warrant, as well as burglary, grand theft, petit theft and malicious injury to property, according to the release.
Nash does not yet have a court date scheduled in Ada County, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository.