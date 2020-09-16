BOISE — Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man they say pointed a gun at two employees in a business in central Boise on Sunday.
Craig Graving, 25, of Boise, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The charges stem from reports from the employees of a business in the area of Franklin and Orchard streets, who said about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon a man pointed a gun at them before he drove away.
Boise police officers began to search the area, and soon suspected Graving was the man who pointed the gun. They found him at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, and booked him into the Ada County Jail.