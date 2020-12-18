BOISE — Boise police officers on Friday arrested one man on a prior warrant after a business called police for help enforcing the business’s face mask guidelines.
The warrant for the arrest of Peter Hearn, 51, of Boise was issued after a Nov. 28th coordinated effort by a group of people to go into Boise businesses without masks on, as a form of protest against mask regulations. The Nov. 28th protest led to 19 calls to the Boise Police Department from the businesses. Officers spoke with a portion of the group about Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s public health order, which requires cloth face coverings in public.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, a business in the area of Cole and Overland roads called the Boise Police Department about Hearn, according to department spokeswoman Haley Williams.
“The business called for assistance with trespassing the individual,” Williams wrote in an email.
Williams said the business wanted police to handle the situation "because of their business face mask guidelines."
Hearn was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of one count of misdemeanor trespassing in connection with the Nov. 28th protest, according to Williams. He doesn’t face any new charges as a result of Friday’s incident.