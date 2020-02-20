BOISE — Boise police on Wednesday arrested a man they say crashed his Mustang into a truck and 10 cars Friday night in a parking garage.
Officers believe Demariea Dawkins, 27, of Livermore, California not long before 8 p.m. Friday crashed into the vehicles in a garage on Boise’s South 9th Street, according to a Boise Police Department news release. One of the vehicles was a truck, and officers believe Dawkins dragged it through the garage for a short time through the garage with the Mustang, according to the release.
By the time officers had arrived at the garage on Friday night, Dawkins had fled. Police found the Mustang abandoned near West Eastover Terrace, and a light pole and a traffic control sign nearby were also damaged, according to the release.
Officers believe he later left for the Idaho City area. On Wednesday afternoon, with the help of the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, police found Dawkins and arrested him. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of five charges, including malicious injury to property, a felony, and reckless driving, as well as possession or consuming an open container of alcohol while driving.