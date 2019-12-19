BOISE — Boise police officers arrested one man Thursday after an early-morning narcotics investigation in Northwest Boise.
Troy Dale Green, 62, of Boise, was arrested on suspicion of three felonies, according to the Ada County Jail's website - trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and destruction of evidence. He was also booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, which is a misdemeanor.
The police action started between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., and was still ongoing by 8:30 a.m., said Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department.
Officers served the warrant on Shields Avenue, just east of the intersection of State Street and Highway 55.
The department’s Special Operations Unit was on the scene, providing security for detectives as they serve the warrant, Williams said.
Green's arrest came later; he was booked into the jail just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the jail's website. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.