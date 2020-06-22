BOISE — A Boise man is charged with murder after police say a he fatally injured an infant in his care.
Police initially responded on Saturday to a local hospital where the injured child was receiving treatment. On Sunday they arrested Thomas Rowley, 22, on suspicion of injury to a child. When the infant died later Sunday night, prosecutors amended the charges to include one count of first-degree murder as well.
According to the Ada County Jail’s website, Rowley was booked in on suspicion of injury to a child, as well as murder in the first degree “committed in perpetration of specific crimes or by use of certain weapons.”