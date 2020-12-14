BOISE — One man is in jail following an early Saturday morning SWAT standoff with police in southeast Boise.
Police arrested James Shaylor, 33, of Boise on suspicion of aggravated assault and intimidating a witness — both felonies — as well as resisting arrest and malicious injury to property, which are misdemeanors, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. Monday to the 1400 block of South Division Avenue where Shaylor barricaded himself inside a residence.
Police say Shaylor threatened another person there with a knife, although the person escaped. Police tried to negotiate with him over the phone to get him to come outside, but he refused. Based on his criminal history, the department deployed a SWAT team to the area. Officers warned Shaylor police would come inside if he didn’t step outside, according to the release. Officers deployed a drone into the residence, but police say he destroyed it. He tried to escape through the back of the residence, but police fired non-lethal, 40 mm rounds at him and he retreated back into the home.
Not long before 10:30 a.m. police gassed the house and Shaylor stepped outside. He was booked into the Ada County Jail without further incident.