MERIDIAN — Police arrested four people Thursday during a prostitution sting operation in Meridian.
The operation occurred in the 1800 block of South Silvertone Way, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. The department conducted the sting alongside the Idaho State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Police arrested:
- Leon Guevaro, 46, of Caldwell, on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute, a misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and felony possession of a controlled substance
- Luis Ramirez, 36, of Nampa, on on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute, a misdemeanor
- Ryan Boring, 35, on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute, a misdemeanor
- AmberLinford, 32, of Nampa, on suspicion of prostitution, a misdemeanor
None of the four arrested had court dates scheduled as of Friday morning.