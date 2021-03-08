CALDWELL — Detectives arrested three suspects, two of whom are juveniles, in connection to an armed robbery of a Caldwell convenience store last week.
Members of the Caldwell Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested two 16-year-old boys from Nampa and 20-year-old Krystine Lopez of Caldwell. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrests Sunday at a residence on the 2000 block of College Avenue, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
The two teenagers are accused of robbing the Jacksons convenience store in the 2400 block of South Montana Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Investigators allege that an hour earlier, they conspired to commit an armed robbery at the Maverik gas station near 10th Avenue and Ustick Road in Caldwell, but were interrupted and moved on to Jacksons.
Lopez is charged with accessory to felony harboring. Her name is the only one officials are releasing because she is over the age of 18.
The Caldwell Police Department said both teenagers are currently being held at the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center, while Lopez is in custody at the Canyon County jail. Jail records confirmed that she was still in custody Monday morning.
Police said that no shots were fired and no one was hurt during the robbery. The clerk at Jacksons reported being robbed at gunpoint before the suspect fled on foot with cash, northbound on South Montana Avenue, before climbing into a dark-colored vehicle, according to the police department.