NAMPA — Nampa police on Friday arrested a 16-year-old youth in connection with the shooting of another teen a day earlier.
Officers arrested the youth, who was not publicly identified, on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault after gunfire struck another youth, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department. He has been transferred to the custody of the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell.
Police believe there were four victims of the shooting on Thursday in the 3300 block of East Park Ridge Drive in Nampa — two 15-year-old boys, including one who was shot in the leg, and two girls, ages 15 and 16, according to the release. However, according to the release only one of the case's listed victims, a 15-year-old boy, had actually been struck by gunfire.
Police had previously only publicly identified the 15-year-old boy who had been shot as a victim in the case.
Officers believe the four victims were in a car at the time of the shooting, which occurred just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Christopher W. Baker, 34, was pursuing the vehicle because he was “attempting to locate a family member who was in the vehicle,” according to the release.
The teens had stopped their vehicle not long before the shooting happened. The 15-year-old boy was the only one struck by gunfire, according to the release.
By the time police arrived, Baker was already gone, according to police. Officers arrested him Friday in Caldwell on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Police have not publicly identified any of the case’s victims and the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, according to the release.