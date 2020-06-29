Several Idaho law enforcement agencies will participate in a virtual ride-along Tuesday in honor of National Social Media Day, utilizing Twitter to showcase an officer's shift as it unfolds.
The "Tweet-along" event was organized by the Nampa Police Department, and will include Idaho State Police and agencies in Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Twin Falls. Each department will tweet at different points throughout the day, and utilize the hashtags #IdahoVRA (virtual ride-along) and #RideWithUsIdaho.
Tuesday is #NationalSocialMediaDay— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) June 27, 2020
We’re joining our friends for an #IdahoVRA #TweetAlong, tweeting at various times through the day.
You’ll have a front row seat with:@ISPHeadquarters @BoisePD@kjwills652@GCPDIdaho@TwinFallsPD@PoliceMeridian #RideWithUsIdaho #VRA #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/RX60r9eIVH
"You’ll have a front-seat view from patrol cars, dispatch consoles and other community locations to see what’s happening in Idaho law enforcement," Nampa officials said. "Tune in to Twitter on Tuesday and see what law enforcement officers have to share across our beautiful state."