Kellogg Shooting

The Kellogg Police Department and Idaho State Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night that killed four people in north Idaho.

 Screenshot image provided by KTVB

KELLOGG, Idaho — Idaho State Police said Monday that they were investigating a shooting that left four people dead in the small city of Kellogg. One person was in custody, according to police.

“Detectives arrived late last night. ... They are continuing to work and process the scene,” a state police spokesperson said in a text message.

