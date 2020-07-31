Plato's Closet is hosting a fundraiser now through Aug. 8 to provide high-quality school clothing for homeless Treasure Valley teens. The local teen clothing store has committed to matching customer donations dollar for dollar during these two weeks, and the proceeds will ensure that children in the Teen Program at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries have everything they need to start the school year strong. To participate in the Plato's Closet back-to-school fundraiser, customers can choose to either round up their purchase to the next dollar or donate any dollar amount of their choice. Donations can be made at Plato's Closet at 8017 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
"We are so grateful for our generous customers who, for the past five years in a row, have helped us outfit our local, deserving teens with popular, current brands and styles for school," owner Justin Barney said in a press release. "It's a cause that is very close to my heart, and it's been a pleasure partnering with the Rescue Mission."
Movies and show times Friday — Sunday at The Flicks
- "Summerland" 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:00, 9:10
- "Jaws" 1:30, 4:30, 7:30
- "The Fight" 12:45, 2:55, 5:05, 7:10, 9:15
- "A White, White Day" 12:25, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05
- "Relic" 9:20
"Summerland:" Gemma Arterton stars as a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she finds she is to adopt a young London evacuee she is resistant. (PG)
"The Fight:" An inspiring insider look at how important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front lines fighting them. (PG-13)
"Jaws:" When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. (PG)
"A White, White Day:" Iceland’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film was directed by Hlynur Palmason and stars Ingvar Sigurdsson as a widower who becomes obsessed with finding the truth about his wife’s lover and a connection to her tragic accident. (NR) Icelandic with English Subtitles
"Relic:" Three generations of women are drawn into the grandmother's dementia in this thriller set in the wooded countryside near Melbourne. (R)
More information is at theflicksboise.com.
Friday
Boise — Tree Disorder Diagnosis, 8:30 a.m., Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive.
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — Blues on Indian Creek, 7 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Online — Science Un-Book-Club with Jackie & Realy Ann, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram.
Online — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com.
Nampa — Silver Screen on the Green — "Onward," 8:30 p.m., Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.