BOISE — At nearly 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Boise’s Planning & Zoning Commission turned down a proposal to demolish a 25-unit apartment complex near Boise State University to make way for new student housing.
Testimony stretched over three hours, with all but representatives from St. Louis-based developer Collegiate Development Group opposing the project set for 2001 W. Boise Ave., the current site of Ridenbaugh Place Apartments.
Ridenbaugh residents and their neighbors shared stories of the tight-knit community at the small complex, showed slideshows of animals that take refuge in the mature trees on the property and spoke about the lack of apartments elsewhere in Boise at this complex’s price point.
The vote was 2-1 to deny the rezone, with Commissioners Milt Gillespie and Meredith Stead turning down the project and Commissioner Janelle Finfrock voting to pass it. Commissioner Jim Bratnober was absent.
This decision can be appealed to Boise City Council for a final determination within the next 10 days.
The developer was requesting a rezone for the 3.3 acres spanning both the apartment complex property and the site of a now closed Maverik convenience store to make way for the three-story student-housing project. The proposed design for the project would include 195 units, with a total of 545 bedrooms and 267 parking spaces.
Developers with Collegiate Development Group argued the Ridenbaugh Place apartments were aging and in need of repairs, but residents described the small community as an affordable paradise in the middle of the city. One-bedroom apartments there rent for roughly $800 a month, according to resident testimony, far under the skyrocketing average rents throughout the city.
Diana Murphy, a resident of the complex, said even with her job as a substance abuse counselor making $20 per hour, she has not been able to find a one bedroom she can afford in the city.
“There is no place for me to go,” she told the commission. “Since the rumors started, I have been looking for a place to live, but in order to apply for an apartment you have to make three times the rent. There is nothing out there that is available for people like me.”
Mitch Korte, representing the developer, told the commissioners his company recognizes the difficulty of displacing the residents. All residents of the apartment complex will receive a relocation package from the company, including the return of all security deposits, payment of first month’s rent at their new apartment, covered moving expenses and a connection through an outside group to help them find a new place to live.
As Boise has been embroiled in a growing housing crisis, the area around BSU that has long been a bastion of affordable rentals has been hit hard. With BSU enrollment growing 20% in the past five years, students are flooding off campus in search of housing and competing with traditional Boise residents looking for affordable housing. BSU has only 3,500 on-campus beds for its 16,898 undergraduate students, with 2,660 reserved for freshmen.
Korte acknowledged the loss of the Ridenbaugh Apartments would be difficult for the tenants, but he argued building CBG’s proposed apartment building would take some of the pressure off of nearby neighborhoods because it would give students another housing option that wasn’t in traditional apartments or single-family homes nearby.
“We’re looking at bringing over 500 new beds to this market, but we’re not bringing 500 new residents,” he said. “We’re potentially pulling 500 students out of the neighborhoods and out of market-rate apartments and will free those areas up for more affordable and attainable housing.”
Neighbors were not convinced. Along with the affordable housing argument, lots of residents testifying expressed concern about parking overflowing into the nearby neighborhoods, congestion on the corner of Boise Avenue and Protest Road and the lack of mixed uses in the project that would add services to the neighborhood.
During the deliberation, Gillespie pointed out that the apartment complex is right next to BSU student housing, making it difficult to say a project of this density is not compatible with the neighborhood. However, he did express concern about the feedback from the Ada County Highway District that raised questions about the developer's traffic impact study.
He suggested the city wait to hear more from ACHD and hold a hearing on BSU’s updated master plan in March before making a final decision on the rezone.
“I think it’s in our best interest to slow down a little bit and get it right,” he said.